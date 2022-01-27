Train disruption for Laois travellers announced by Irish Rail

Iarnród Éireann says customers travelling the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh line through Laois and other counties must travel part of their journey by bus through to the middle of February.

The company is commencing two weeks of track renewal on Saturday, January 29.

Irish Rails says the works will see a further two miles of track renewed on the line which, combined with previous works, will facilitate journey time improvements during 2022.

The company says that as a result of these works, all services on the line will be replaced by bus transfers for these dates.

It says bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times, except for the 07:45hrs Nenagh to Limerick service, which will depart at the earlier time of 07:30hrs, serving Birdhill at 07:52hrs and Castleconnell at 08:05hrs.

Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works which will end Sunday, February 13. Services are due to return to normal on Monday, February 14.

Iarnród Éireann says it is continuing its programme of line improvement works on selected Saturdays, focusing in 2022 on the section between Newbridge and Ballybrophy.

It says the annual investment of €10 million in line improvements will lead to higher reliability, smoother running of trains and with other works deliver consistent 160kph speeds (100 mph). The company says this will deliver journey time improvements for customers.