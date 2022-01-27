Decision delay over controversial Laois biogas plant

A full year since Laois residents lodged a planning appeal against the construction of a large biogas generating plant, a decision has not been made by An Bord Pleanála.
Neighbours to the Cúil na Móna bog in Portlaoise made their appeal to the national planning authority in January 2021, after Laois County Council approved a 10 year permit for construction of the plant.
If built on the bogland near Togher and the M7 motorway, it will take in deliveries of trucks of animal waste, animal slurry, domestic compost bin contents and commercial food waste from Laois and other counties. The contents are then rotted down in airtight tanks and the resultant methane gas used as a replacement for fossil fuel gas for the Irish gas network.
The case was due to be decided on June 1 2021.
The latest letter from An Bord Pleanála to Laois County Council was in July 2021, when APB apologised for the delay in their decision.
