Search

27 Jan 2022

Decision delay over controversial Laois biogas plant

Decision delay over controversial Laois biogas plant

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jan 2022 11:33 PM

A full year since Laois residents lodged a planning appeal against the construction of a large biogas generating plant, a decision has not been made by An Bord Pleanála.

Neighbours to the Cúil na Móna bog in Portlaoise made their appeal to the national planning authority in January 2021, after Laois County Council approved a 10 year permit for construction of the plant. 

Laois graphic design duo raise over €2,000 for mental health centre

If built on the bogland near Togher and the M7 motorway, it will take in deliveries of trucks of animal waste, animal slurry, domestic compost bin contents and commercial food waste from Laois and other counties. The contents are then rotted down in airtight tanks and the resultant methane gas used as a replacement for fossil fuel gas for the Irish gas network.

The case was due to be decided on June 1 2021.

The latest letter from An Bord Pleanála to Laois County Council was in July 2021, when APB apologised for the delay in their decision.

'Gone through the roof': Cost of living for Laois families 'unbearable'

Sinn Féin TD cuts lose in the Dáil

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media