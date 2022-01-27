Search

27 Jan 2022

Multi-million euro canteens and shops at jails in Laois and elsewhere back in the spotlight

Legal costs double compensation awarded to prisoners

Midlands Prison Portlaoise

Conor Ganly

27 Jan 2022 11:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A controversy over the finances in the operation of canteens for staff as well as shops at prisons in Portlaoise and elsewhere is back on the spotlight in a report by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee that is chaired by Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

The operation of so-called Voluntary Mess Committees (VMCs) is referred to in the Comptroller and & Auditor General’s 2019 Report on the Accounts of the Public Services. 

It examined the management of catering and ancillary services in the prison system. Overall, the C&AG found that the systems for managing the control and operation of the provision of food within the prison system were weak and needed to be significantly strengthened.

In its report published on January 27 on the Examination of the 2019 Appropriation Account for Vote 24 – Justice and Equality the Committee makes recommendations on issues which were discussed with the Department of Justice and the Irish Prison Service in December 2020. 

Deputy Stanley commented on latest developments.

“Voluntary Mess Committees (VMCs) operate in most prisons and act as canteen facilities for prison staff. Kitchen facilities are provided to VMCs free of charge and prisoners prepare food that is then sold to prison staff. VMCs purchase food from approved suppliers at prices agreed by the Irish Prison Service.

“The C&AG informed the Committee that the relationship between the Irish Prison Service and the VMCs is not underpinned by a written agreement and the report found that adequate processes were not in place to ensure there was no subsidisation of food costs for the staff committees," he said.

In 2019 gross profit of €1 million was recorded from shop sales of €7 million across the prison system.

"The C&AG found a number of issues in respect of the operation of the prison shops, including weaknesses in controls over stock and cash purchases and delays in the submission of accounts and bank reconciliations,” said Dep Stanley.

A statement said  the Committee wrote to the Minister for Justice requesting an external investigation of the matters raised. In July 2021 the Minister informed the Committee that a review had been approved. The review was due to be completed by the end of 2021 and published in the first quarter of 2022.

Deputy Stanley said: “The Committee recommends that the independent review of the operation of Voluntary Mess Committees in prisons is published by the end of quarter one 2022 as stated by the Department of Justice, and that the Committee is furnished with a copy of the report upon its completion.”

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money. Further information on the role and remit of the Committee can be found here.

The PAC Report Examination of the 2019 Appropriation Account for Vote 24 – Justice and Equality; and Vote 21 - Prisons is available on the Oireachtas website.

