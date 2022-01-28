Man sent for trial on 379 charges of alleged theft and fraud relating to Laois school

A man facing 379 charges of theft and fraud was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on Thursday.
Malachy McNulty, 39, of Summerhill, Beladd, is facing 379 charges relating to alleged theft and fraud offences at St. Francis School, Portlaoise on dates in the years 2017 to 2019.
Garda Keith Hartnett served the Book of Evidence on Mr McNulty at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.
He was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore on Tuesday, February 8.
One Junior Counsel was assigned and legal aid was granted to solicitor Barry Fitzgerald.
