28 Jan 2022

Man with 66 convictions jailed for breach of Barring Order in Laois

A man was sentenced to six months in the Midlands Prison for breach of a barring order at Portlaoise District Court last week. 

The court heard that the man had breached the order, taking his wife’s car, which he also faced a charge for. The car was subsequently crashed. When gardaí attended there was no one in the vicinity. 

Later gardaí received a 999 call that the man was back in the house. He was found on the landing of the home. 

The court heard he had 66 previous convictions, with two for breach of safety orders. 

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he had difficulties with his wife. He was in breach of the Order that day and was where he should not have been. 

He took the car without the consent of the owner. 

He had difficulties with alcohol in recent times. He had got treatment, but had relapsed. 

Mr Fitzgerald noted there was no threat of violence. He accepted his guilt. 

He apologised to the court and his wife. 

Judge Catherine Staines noted it was his third breach of a domestic order. 

The victim impact report was before the court. She noted that it had been very frightening for his wife. The woman wanted a better life for herself and her children. 

This behaviour was not acceptable. 

She sentenced him to six months in the Midlands Prison, with six months concurrent for taking the car.  

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal. 

