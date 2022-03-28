Housing adaptation funds of €1.3 million for Laois

Housing adaptation grants of up to €30,000 for the disabled and older people are being made available in Laois.

The grants are being made available through the county council following an allocation of €1,111,500 from Government and €277,875 from Laois County Council. The allocation has been welcomed by government politicians in Laois.

Sean Fleming TD said: “Home adaptations help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible for older people and those with a disability.”

“Laois County Council has a strong record over the years in operating this scheme to ensure the maximum number of people receive funding and benefit from the home improvements,” said Deputy Fleming.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs. Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes and grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Welcoming the allocation, Deputy Charlie Flanagan said, “this is both good news for people who need and deserve the support to live in their own homes for as long as possible and is also positive in terms of reducing dependency on our health service.”

“These grants have a positive impact on the quality of life of the people who benefit from the works carried out by the grants and they play an important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes,” said Deputy Flanagan.

“Another positive aspect of the Housing Adaptation Grant is that it helps to create employment for local contractors,” he added.

Minister Pippa Hackett welcomed the allocation and said: “These grants, available through the county councils, are aimed to making life easier for those with decreasing mobility, with a disability or currently hoping to return home from a healthcare setting.”

“I am very aware there is high demand for these grants in every county. I encourage people to get their application in as soon as possible and if they require any assistance to get in touch with my office,” she said.