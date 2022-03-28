Search

30 Mar 2022

Housing adaptation funds of €1.3 million for Laois

Housing adaptation

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

28 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Housing adaptation grants of up to €30,000 for the disabled and older people are being made available in Laois. 

The grants are being made available through the county council following an allocation of €1,111,500 from Government and €277,875 from Laois County Council. The allocation has been welcomed by government politicians in Laois.  

Sean Fleming TD said: “Home adaptations help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible for older people and those with a disability.”

“Laois County Council has a strong record over the years in operating this scheme to ensure the maximum number of people receive funding and benefit from the home improvements,” said Deputy Fleming. 

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs. Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes and grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Welcoming the allocation, Deputy Charlie Flanagan said, “this is both good news for people who need and deserve the support to live in their own homes for as long as possible and is also positive in terms of reducing dependency on our health service.”

“These grants have a positive impact on the quality of life of the people who benefit from the works carried out by the grants and they play an important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes,” said Deputy Flanagan. 

“Another positive aspect of the Housing Adaptation Grant is that it helps to create employment for local contractors,” he added. 

Minister Pippa Hackett welcomed the allocation and said:  “These grants, available through the county councils, are aimed to making life easier for those with decreasing mobility, with a disability or currently hoping to return home from a healthcare setting.”

“I am very aware there is high demand for these grants in every county. I encourage people to get their application in as soon as possible and if they require any assistance to get in touch with my office,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media