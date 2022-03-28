IN PICTURES: St Conleth's Ladies celebrate historic senior success with glamourous dinner dance

The Keaden Hotel in Newbridge was the scene of a great night of celebration on Saturday night as St Conleth's Ladies footballers celebrated their historic first ever Laois senior football success back in 2021.
Covid 19 delayed the Laois club from taking to the tiles to celebrate but they finally got around to it on Saturday night with a massive crowd in attendance to help honour their local stars.
Local photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express to capture the night through the lens.
Click on the next icon to scroll through the photos.
