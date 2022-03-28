Search

Apartments planned on tight site near Laois library

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Plans have been launched for a new housing development in the heart of Mountrath near the town's library.

Cubic Housing Ltd has lodged a planning application with Laois County Council for site on Shannon Street and Wallis St, Mountrath.

The company wants to build 11 units consisting of four two bedroom duplex units. This is a change to a previously approved permission in 2019, including partial demolition to rear of existing building.

The development will also included seven two bedroom bungalows. Work will be carried out to the existing carpark at Wallis Street, rearranging carparking and forming a new entrance to the site.

K & G Developments Ltd  was granted conditional permission in 2019 to demolish existing single and two storey rear extensions to Morrins/Oldtown House. It also sought to change the use of the existing retail area to residential use at Morrins and construct a two-storey rear/north-east extension & refurbishment of the existing building to provide four two bed apartment units with new site entrance from Wallis Street.

