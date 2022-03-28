Big changes for visitors to Emo Court start next weekend

Visitors to one of the top tourist attractions in Laois will see big changes starting in April.

Emo Court is undergoing a raft of improvements and investment by the Office of Public Works.

The OPW has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the final road in to the carpark next to the house will now be for walkers and cyclists only.

That carpark and the overflow carpark on the front lawn will now be picnic areas.

From Saturday, all visitors driving in and out will instead be directed to the big new €570,000 carpark to the right side, recently completed and opened.

An OPW spokesperson has updated the Leinster Express on the changes.

“Vehicular entry and exit will be at the location that was the previously the site exit. These improvements will greatly enhance the Emo Court visitor experience and improve health and safety for staff and visitors.”

Meanwhile the lake is looking at its very best again, with water at peak winter levels and the reeds cut back, but more investigation is planned to get to the bottom of water supply problems.

“The lake at Emo Court looks spectacular at the moment but there is an issue with water supply or retention.

“OPW are working on a tendering process to recruit consultants to establish where the source of the problem lies. Once identified we will be able to address the matter. In the meantime we will proceed with reed cutting outside of nesting period. The lake is a central part of any visit to Emo and is a great public amenity and an important habitat for biodiversity,” a spokesperson said.

There are more additions to come for the popular free nature amenity.

“Later in the summer it is intended to install heritage style seating in the Pleasure Grounds at the rear of the house. This area will become a garden of tranquillity and an area to relax away from the stresses of life.

“Some historic paths have been uncovered that will be reinstalled to enhance the site’s path network. The renovated Walled Garden is now coming into full bloom and will be open for the public to enjoy daily.

A new Visitor Hub will also open from Saturday with information about Emo Court and guided tours.

A schedule of upcoming summer events at Emo will soon be published.

“OPW is investing significantly in Emo Court and we hope that Emo will become the go-to destination in County Laois, and indeed, further afield. We look forward to welcoming our familiar guests and also many new visitors over the summer,” the OPW spokesperson said.