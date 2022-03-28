Fire warning extended as sun shines in Laois

A Status Orange, High Forest Fire Risk Warning has been extended until Friday, April 1.

The Department of Agriculture extended the warning due to the dry weather and ongoing high risk in all areas where dead grass, shrub and gorse exists.

An increase risk of fire can be expected as these conditions persist. The Department stated that: "Significant fire activity has been observed in recent days. Current ignition risks appear to be strongly associated with burning of vegetation on areas used for turf cutting with additional upland burning also observed."

Coillte has advise that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice. Pending significant rainfall, this risk condition will remain in place until midday on Friday, April 1.

Coillte said the need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated. Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

Landowners are also reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31. Persons engaged in such illegal activity are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to their farm payments.