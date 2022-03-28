Laois Gardai warn of fraudsters imitating the HSE

Laois Gardai are warning people about a ‘smishing’ scam involving a text message purporting to come from the HSE.

Gardai reminded people that “the HSE will never seek any form of payment for providing Covid tests, testing kits or vaccination.”

As part of this scam a person will receive a text message appearing on their phone as purporting to be from the HSE. The text message states: “You have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the Omicron Variant.” The message asks people to visit a malicious website to order a PCR testing kit.

The link directs them to a website that looks legitimate and is similar to the HSE website. Following instructions it will lead to a page that states: “We require a payment of €2.29 to deliver your test order kit” and will ask for billing information.

Gardai are warning people to be wary of such texts. They reminded people that the HSE will not seek payment for Covid tests and they urged people not to give away personal details like bank details or PIN numbers. Anyone who has fallen victim to such scams is asked to immediately contact the bank and report the matter to Gardai.

