Search

30 Mar 2022

Laois Gardai warn of fraudsters imitating the HSE

Gardaí warn about phone scam in Louth

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Mar 2022 12:33 AM

Laois Gardai are warning people about a ‘smishing’ scam involving a text message purporting to come from the HSE. 

Gardai reminded people that “the HSE will never seek any form of payment for providing Covid tests, testing kits or vaccination.”

As part of this scam a person will receive a text message appearing on their phone as purporting to be from the HSE. The text message states: “You have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the Omicron Variant.” The message asks people to visit a malicious website to order a PCR testing kit.

The link directs them to a website that looks legitimate and is similar to the HSE website. Following instructions it will lead to a page that states: “We require a payment of €2.29 to deliver your test order kit” and will ask for billing information. 

Gardai are warning people to be wary of such texts. They reminded people that the HSE will not seek payment for Covid tests and they urged people not to give away personal details like bank details or PIN numbers. Anyone who has fallen victim to such scams is asked to immediately contact the bank and report the matter to Gardai.

</p>

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media