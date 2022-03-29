Road users warned over fog and mist in Laois

Gardai are warning road users to exercise caution this morning due to mist and fog impairing visibility.
Nationally, there are reports of mist and fog across the roads network in parts of the east and northeast this morning.
Motorists are being warned to “reduce speed, use fog lights when appropriate, drive to the conditions and be safe.
Meanwhile, Met Eireann say mist and fog will lift as the morning progresses and sunshine is expected.
