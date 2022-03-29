Garda welcome in Laois town who'll be needed for the returning 'boyracers'

A burned out car on the Slieve Blooms
The assignment of six gardaí to the Mountrath area is very important to the local community and he expects they will deal with the returning boy racers in the Slieve Blooms, according to a local councillor.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, praised the ‘great work’ done by the council and the guards on St Patrick’s Day.
“We now have six gardaí assigned to Mountrath which is very important…There are great community gardaí,” he said.
Cllr Kelly warned that fast drivers are back in the mountains.
“The boy racers are going back up there again. I can tell you that these gardaí are going to be very vigilant,” he said.
The issue was raised with Laois County Council officials at the recent meeting of Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
