Search

30 Mar 2022

Garda welcome in Laois town who'll be needed for the returning 'boyracers'

Boy racers, burned out cars, rampant littering and residents in fear - area of Slieve Bloom mountains marred by anti social behaviour

A burned out car on the Slieve Blooms

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

The assignment of six gardaí to the Mountrath area is very important to the local community and he expects they will deal with the returning boy racers in the Slieve Blooms, according to a local councillor.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, praised the ‘great work’ done by the council and the guards on St Patrick’s Day.

“We now have six gardaí assigned to Mountrath which is very important…There are great community gardaí,” he said.

Cllr Kelly warned that fast drivers are back in the mountains.

“The boy racers are going back up there again. I can tell you that these gardaí are going to be very vigilant,” he said.

The issue was raised with Laois County Council officials at the recent meeting of Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media