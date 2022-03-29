Over 300 Laois homeowners offer space for Ukraine refugees

Over 300 generous Laois homeowners have registered to take in Ukrainian refugees.

So far 338 people and families in the county have pledged through the Red Cross to give emergency accommodation to the war displaced women and children.

Laois County Council has also sent a list of accommodation that may be suitable to the Government. These include hotels, empty banks and vacant properties around the county.

"There is potential for 150 people on the list of properties we identified. There are 30,000 people expected to arrive to Ireland by the end of April. A lot of families are arriving with only the clothes on their back. It is a dire situation. We are doing what we can for them," Director of Services for housing Angela McEvoy said at the March council meeting.

The council has formed a temporary crisis response forum to co-ordinate Laois efforts.

She confirmed that these families are not being added to the council's housing waiting list which has some 1,700 names.

"We already have a full housing programme. We don't want there to be a displacement effect," she said.

Efforts will be made to provide the families with jobs, medical care, dental care, counselling, clothes and food.

Council staff worked over the St Patrick's Bank Holidays and on weekends to help people arriving, an effort that was praised by councillors.

"I thank the council for their work behind the scenes. It is a dreadful situation these people find themselves in, fleeing their country because of war. Hopefully we will see a cease fire, I have no doubt they will want to return and rebuild their country," said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Two councillors raised motions about the crisis at the meeting.

Cllr Thomasina Connell had asked for the forum to be reestablished and welcomes it.

"I suggest that the chamber of commerce might also be a support. These are hugely qualified people able to work immediately," she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming's motion asked that vacant banks in Laois be used as accommodation.

"We have seen Bank of Ireland close three branches in Laois, in Mountrath, Rathdowney and Durrow. Ulster Bank are withdrawing from Ireland in the months ahead. I call to them to make these buildings immediately available. It is the least they can do since they made their profits here.

Slide show 4 photos

"This is an illegal and immoral war. Thousands are arriving in Ireland, mainly women and children. A third of the children are at schoolgoing age. None of us have seen a war in Europe of this scale, it's horrific. I thanks all who donated, people in Laois have thrown open their doors to Ukraine, the least we can do is provide emergency accommodation without delay," he said.

The Director Ms McEvoy confirmed that those buildings are on their list sent to the department for possible use.

The council Cathaoirleach is Conor Bergin.

"We had our first meeting and in fairness all the agencies are involved and very well prepared, there is an eagerness in people to help. I am sure the council won't be found wanting," he said.