30 Mar 2022

All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures with club and County action to the fore

Laois GAA Fixtures

Brian Lowry

29 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

TUESDAY, MARCH 29
Kelly Cup Final
St Joseph’s v Ballyroan Abbey in Crettyard (7.30pm)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
ACFL Division 3A 
O’Dempseys V The Rock (6.30pm)
Killeshin V Barrowhouse (6.30pm)
Annanough v Kilcavan (7.30pm)

ACFL Division 3B 
Mountmellick V The Harps (6.30pm)
Rosenallis V Graiguecullen (7pm)
Stradbally V Ballylinan (7.30pm)

THURSDAY, MARCH 31
ACHL Division 3 
Portlaoise V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton (6.30pm)
Clonad V Ballypickas (6.30pm)
Colt Shanahoe V Castletown TBC (6.30pm)
Camross V Rathdowney Errill (6.30pm)

FRIDAY, APRIL 1
ACFL Division 1A 
Ballyroan Abbey V Portlaoise (7pm)
O’Dempseys V St Joseph’s (7pm)

SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship 
Antrim v Laois in Parnell Park (2pm)

Leinster Minor Football Championship 
Dublin v Laois in Parnell Park (12pm)

ACHL Division 5 Group A 
The Harps V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe (6pm)
Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise (6pm)
Ballypickas V Trumera (6pm)
Ballinakill V Clonad (6pm)

ACHL Division 5 Group B 
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Clonaslee St Manmans TBC
Rosenallis V Camross (6pm)
Mountmellick V St Fintan’s Mountrath (6pm)

ACFL Division 1A 
Courtwood V Portarlington (6pm)
Graiguecullen V Emo (6pm)

SUNDAY APRIL 3
ACFL Division 2
Portlaoise V Mountmellick (12pm)
Crettyard V Portarlington (12pm)
St Joseph’s V Park Ratheniska (12pm)
Timahoe V Ballyfin (12pm)

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B 
Arles-Killeen V The Heath (2pm)
Arles-Kilcruise V Stradbally (3pm)

Ballylinan V Killeshin (2pm)
Clonaslee St Manmans V Rosenallis (2pm)

U-17 Football Development League Group 3
Mountmellick Parish Gaels V The Heath (12pm)

News

