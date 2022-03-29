Search

30 Mar 2022

Trumera advance to Leinster league quarter final after impressive win over Dublin side

Leinster Hurling League Division 4 Round 2

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

29 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Trumera’s first home game of 2022 saw them welcome Kevin’s HC from Dublin in the Leinster League. Trumera were hoping to progress to the quarter final with a win over the Dublin side. On a glorious Saturday evening which brought out a lot of Trumera’s support, these two sides went hell for leather in the opening 10 mins of the game.

TRUMERA 4-20

ST KEVINS (DUBLIN) 3-13

Jamie Lewis caught a long ball on the 21 yard line and took off beating his marker to bury the first of Trumera’s four goals to continue his great start to his Trumera career. Niall Sinnott who had a brilliant game scored 12 points (0-9 frees). Shane Murphy started at full forward and scored two great goals in the first half and the last point of the game.

Kevin’s HC were playing with a strong wind and lead by two points at half time but that was as good as they got as Trumera scored 10 unanswered points in the second half before the visitors scored a 1-1 in a two minute period, but if they thought they were on for a comeback, Cathal Brophy ended that hope by burying trumera’s fourth goal and booked that quarter final spot at a date to be decided.

Trumera’s work rate, hunger and physicality showed all over the pitch which must be impressing Brendan Lowry and
his two selectors. James Kerwin and Darren McSpadden were exceptional in the back line while Connor Madden, Dylan Lalor and Shane Murphy really impressed in the forward line, but Niall Sinnott was brilliant from open play and on frees.

Scorers – Trumera
Niall Sinnott 0-12 (0-9 frees), Shane Murphy 2-1, Cathal Brophy 1-2, Jamie Lewis 1–1, Dylan Lalor 0–2, Connor Madden 0-2, Rhys Murphy 0 – 1

TRUMERA: Finnian O’Connor; James Kerwin, Chris Lynch, David Dowling; Donnacha Dowling, Caolan Murphy, Darragh McSpadden; Rhys Murphy, Dylan Lalor; Jamie Lewis, Conor Madden, Niall Sinnott; Shane Callaghan, John O’Connor, Cathal Brophy

