Laois public invited to try new river blueway in Portlaoise

Laois County Council is inviting people to be among the first to walk on the new Triogue Way this Thursday.
Portlaoise Town Team are hosting a “First Users” event whereby a section of the Triogue Way will be opened prior to completion of the entire route so parents and pupils can use the Triogue Way from 8.15am to get to school.
The €650,000 river walk had been due to be completed by the end of 2021 but has yet to officially open. A photographer will be present on the morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.