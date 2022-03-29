Search

30 Mar 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Derelict but has road frontage - this €70,000 Laois doer-upper has potential

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

Have you dreamed of living in the country and would love to take on a challenge? Well the dream could become a reality in the same of this derelict Laois home.

With an asking price of €70,000, the one bedroom one bath home on 60m² at Tonduff is set on a half acre with road frontage just 2km from the heritage town of Abbeyleix. The property comprises of sitting room, kitchen and bedroom and small outer shed. MORE DETAILS BELOW PICTURE

TAP the 'Next OR >' arrow above  to browse through the gallery of pictures

CBPM Real Estate in Portlaoise says that while derelict, the house is located in a tranquil setting which offers the country lifestyle but is also close to M7 Motorway and the N77 Portlaoise to Abbeyleix Road.   An "excellent development opportunity" is  how the agent describes the property. MORE DETAILS BELOW.

"This would be ideal for a potential buyer, with an ambition and drive to turn this property into a family home or an investment opportunity with profitable gains," says CBPM.

"Centrally located to local towns such as Durrow, Ballinakill, Mountrath, Rathdowney, and Portlaoise and only a 50-minute drive to Dublin, this without doubt is an ideal home for the commuter, that wants to experience the country lifestyle" say the agents on Daft.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media