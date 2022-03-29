PROPERTY WATCH: Derelict but has road frontage - this €70,000 Laois doer-upper has potential

Have you dreamed of living in the country and would love to take on a challenge? Well the dream could become a reality in the same of this derelict Laois home.

With an asking price of €70,000, the one bedroom one bath home on 60m² at Tonduff is set on a half acre with road frontage just 2km from the heritage town of Abbeyleix. The property comprises of sitting room, kitchen and bedroom and small outer shed. MORE DETAILS BELOW PICTURE

CBPM Real Estate in Portlaoise says that while derelict, the house is located in a tranquil setting which offers the country lifestyle but is also close to M7 Motorway and the N77 Portlaoise to Abbeyleix Road. An "excellent development opportunity" is how the agent describes the property. MORE DETAILS BELOW.

"This would be ideal for a potential buyer, with an ambition and drive to turn this property into a family home or an investment opportunity with profitable gains," says CBPM.

"Centrally located to local towns such as Durrow, Ballinakill, Mountrath, Rathdowney, and Portlaoise and only a 50-minute drive to Dublin, this without doubt is an ideal home for the commuter, that wants to experience the country lifestyle" say the agents on Daft.ie.