30 Mar 2022

Laois anti-windfarm policy set to be overturned by Minister

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

29 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Laois could see more windfarms in the future, despite efforts by local councillors.

Laois councillors' anti-wind turbine plans are set to be overturned, following a request by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR).

In the draft Laois County Development Plan 2021-2027, councillors voted to change the minimum setback distance for wind turbines from neighbouring properties from 500 metres as recommended in outdated Government guidelines, to 1.5km.

The change effectively prevents any new windfarms in the county.

Their decision was against recommendations by the OPR and the Council CEO, as it goes against national guidelines.

Just before the deadline on drafting the final plan this month, the Office of the Planning Regulator informed Laois County Council that it intends to seek a Ministerial Direction to reverse the change to the 2021 - 2027 county plan, among other changes it wants reversed.

They said that the changes are inconsistent with Government guildelines on renewable energy.

The OPR also seeks a paragraph added so Laois commits to a set target of wind energy.

"Take such steps as are required to identify, on an evidence-basis and using appropriate and meaningful metrics, the target which County Laois can contribute in delivering its share of overall Government targets on renewable energy and climate change mitigation over the plan period, and in particular wind energy production and the potential wind energy resource (in
megawatts), and to amend the adopted Plan accordingly."

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley disagrees.

"I believe the 1.5km turbine setback needs to remain," she said. 

"They won't be living beside it," said Cllr Aisling Moran. 

"It's always been 500m, they always say they're looking at it. It's the same for the last 12 years, they have no intention of every reviewing it because 500m suits them," Cllr Padraig Fleming said.

"I agree we are waiting on direction from the department for 10 or 12 year. Now they are talking about most wind energy going offshore," said Cllr James Kelly. 

A two week public consulation on their changes ends on April 4, after which CEO John Mulholland will send the OPR his report including public and councillor views. The OPR will then made a recommendation to Minister for Housing Daragh O'Brien on whether to forcibly change back the plan.

Laois currently has only one windfarm built and operating, at Gortahile in the south east of the county. 

News

