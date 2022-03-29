Search

30 Mar 2022

Mayhem predicted over lack of rural EV charging points in Laois

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

The lack of electric car charging points in rural Laois is “going to cause mayhem” in future, a Municipal District meeting of Graiguecullen/Portarlington has heard. 

The issue was raised by Cllr Ben Brennan who asked in a motion “that Laois County Council put in place charging points for electric cars in Crettyard, Ballylinan, Arles, Killeshin and Graiguecullen.” The motion was seconded by Cllr Padraig Fleming.

In response, Council SEO Philip McVeigh said, “the Roads Section is engaging with a partnership of Easygo/EIR regarding a pilot project that would result in the provision of EV charging points in the county specifically in towns outside Portlaoise. Nothing is confirmed or signed as yet but there is an opportunity there for progress in 2022.”

Cllr Brennan said there are four charging points in the area and all four are in Portarlington. He was dismissive of a promised pilot project, stating that it has all been said before. 

“If I buy an electric car in our area I have to go to Carlow or Portlaoise or Mountmellick or else Portarlington, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“We are here listening to the Green Party talking about saving energy and setting up all electric. We have nowhere to charge a car in Graiguecullen, it’s the third biggest town in the county and not one in it,” he remarked.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said he wasn’t filled with confidence by the council’s response. He told the meeting he has been approached by many people in relation to the matter. “There is a major deficit, there is very few in the whole municipal district,” he stated. 

Cllr Aidan Mullens said “I think they should be installed all around the county where the demand exists.”  He asked how the government could support an end of new petrol and diesel cars if they don’t have infrastructure in place for electric vehicles. 

“To start long fingering the installation of these charging points for electric cars is going to cause mayhem come four, five, six years time,” he remarked.

