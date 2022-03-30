HGVs found with badly worn tyres in Laois

Gardai ordered three trucks to be repaired during safety checks in Laois yesterday.
Laois Roads Policing Unit conducted checkpoints with the members of the Road Safety Authority(RSA) in the county yesterday.
In Borris in Ossory three HGV's were required to have roadside repairs carried out before being allowed to continue their journeys. One HGV required four new tyres.
Gardai said proceedings have commenced in relation to these matters.
