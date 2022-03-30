Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Mai Hendy - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, March 29 of Mai Hendy (née Gunnell) Clopook House, Stradbally, Laois.



Wife of the late John. Loving mother of John, Harry and Hazel (Condell). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, daughters -in-law Elanor and Kathleen, son-in-law Derek, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday until 6.30pm. House private from 6.30 pm please. Reception Service in St Patricks Church, Stradbally on Wednesday at 8.00 pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 1.00 pm https://wwwfacebook.com/StradballyUnionOfParishes/ followed by burial in Timogue Cemetery.

Mask wearing requested at the home and in the Church Please.

Paul Mahoney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, March 28 of Paul Mahoney, Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix and Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole, Dublin.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Ann, brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his father Liam, brother Stephen, nieces Laura and Daniella, nephews Kieran and Sam, sister-in-law Nicola, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday from 6pm. with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am. which can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 2pm.

It would be appreciated if facemasks were worn, while observing social distancing with no handshaking by request.

Peter 'Ped' Coffey, Thurles / Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, March 28 of Peter ( Ped) Coffey , Rathbeg, Gortnahoe Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Clonduff, Rosenallis, Co. Laois.

Peacefully in the tender loving care of management and staff at The Sacred Heart Nursing home Crosspatrick surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Bro. Sylvan, Jack and Jim, his sisters Sr. Anthony and Sr. Columba and his sisters in law Ena and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Betty, nieces and nephews Mary Keyes ( Abbeyleix), Elizabeth Hamilton (The Curragh), Peter ( Rathgar), James ( Derryguile), Mary ( Kilkenny), Peter (Clonduff), Sarah Morgan (Drummond) and Michael (Sligo), grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford (Eircode E41XO38) on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with funeral prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery.

Peter's funeral Mass can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/urlingford-parish-stream/.

Deirdre Collier - Crettyard

The death took place on Saturday, March 26 of Deirdre Collier, Crettyard, Newtown, Co Laois, formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

Left this earth with her two sisters Joan and Belinda and brother-in-law Ulrich by her side. Thanking Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross for her gentle journey. Her relatives, dear friends, both two and four legged will keep her forever in their hearts.

A simple service will be held in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday, 30th March, at 2.30pm.

No flowers, please; Donations to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and the Dogs Trust, if desired, as per Deirdre’s wishes.

Gloria Frances James - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, March 27 of Gloria Frances James, Mountmellick, Laois.



Gently, while surrounded by her family, and in the exceptional care of St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Wife of the late Neville. A treasured mother, loving sister and devoted grandmother and aunt. She will be sadly missed by her sister Yvonne; daughters Fiona, Heather and Sarah; their partners David, Brian and Kristian; her grandchildren Zoe, Leah, Maeve, Christopher, Charlotte and Isobel; niece Tania; dear friends Anne, Mervyn and Albert; relatives and many friends.

Prayer service in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm. Removal at 2pm to St Pauls Church Mountmellick arriving for funeral service at 2.30pm.

Interment after in St. Paul’s adjoining churchyard

Frank Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, March 27 of Frank Delaney of Killeen, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Brigid, brother Jim, sister Sheila and nephew Eamon (Kinahan). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Agnes, sons Eamonn, John, Frank and Terry, daughter Mona, his adored grandchildren, daughters in law, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's funeral home, Monday 28th, from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 29th at 12pm at St Paul’s Church, Emo, burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Emo.



Pat Hoyne - Ballcolla

The death took place on Saturday, March 26 of Pat Hoyne of Ballykeeffe, Cuffesgrange, Ballycallan, Kilkenny, and formerly of Kilmanfoyle, Ballacolla.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Anastatia and his sister Annie (Curran). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Maura, his children Anne, Seamus, John and Niamh, grandchildren Sarah, Maebh, Kevin, Aidan, Ciara, Darragh, Emer, Saoirse and Aerin, sons-in-law Morgan and Brian, daughters-in-law Aileen and Natasha, brothers Kieran, Nicholas, Seán and Michael, sisters Brigid, Mary and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R95 WP26), on Monday, 28th March from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

Mary Barcoe - The Swan

The death took place on Saturday, March 26 of Mary Barcoe of Imleach, The Swan, Wolfhill, and formerly of Skeoughvosteen, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family and friends. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving partner Tommy, her children, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm until 8pm on Monday, 28th March. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning, 29th March, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Parish Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to social distancing and mask wearing.

Pat Joyce - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, March 26 of Pat Joyce of Birchgrove, Derrydavy, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Mc Loughlin), Monasterevin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife and daughters Heather and Laura and her fiancee Tom, his father Patrick Snr, brothers Brian, John and Kevin, sisters Mary O'Sullivan, Theresa Dunne, Kathleen Guinan, and Coleen McCann, uncles, nephews, nieces, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, friends and ESB work colleagues Portlaoise.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday from Moloney's Funeral Home at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. The funeral can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

A private cremation service for Pat will take place at a later date.

Ann O'Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, March 26 of Ann O'Connor (née Moss) of Beechlawn, Portlaoise, formerly of Woodpark, Ballinteer Dublin 16 and previously Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Elmgreen Nursing Home, Dublin 15. Predeceased by her husband Billy, her sister Moyra and her brother Ger. She will be very sadly missed and remembered with much love by her daughters Deirdre (O’Connor), Helen (Williams), Adrienne (O’Rourke) and Eimer (Doherty), her grandchildren Amy, Niamh, Daniel, Clíodhna, Conor, Oisín and Aoife, her sisters Eileen and Frances and her brother Jim, brother in law, sisters in law, sons in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

William Kelly - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, March 25 of William (Billy) Kelly of Raheen, Donaghmore.



Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital in the presence of his beloved granddaughter Samantha. Sadly mourned by his daughter Mary and her fiancé Declan, grandchildren Brendan and Samantha and her finacé Stephen, great-grandchild Thomas, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 7 to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady cemetery.

Joseph Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, March 24 of Joseph Campion of Ballybuggy, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the tender care of the Community Nursing Unit, Abbeyleix. Predeceased by his wife Ellen. Deeply regretted by his daughter Margaret and his son William, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends and also his vintage clubs friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

Patrick Beere - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 24 of Patrick Beere of Summehill Lane, Portlaoise, and late of Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Dublin Bus and Bus Eireann, Dublin.

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely born. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen & Patrick (Patsy). Deeply missed by his devoted and loving wife Margaret (nee Moloney), his adoring daughters Karen & Gillian, son-in-law Eoin and Gillian's partner Peter and his cherished grandson Donnacha. Sadly missed by his brothers George, Jimmy, Peter, Fergus & Hughie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends wonderful friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (27th March) at 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday (28th March) at 11.45am arriving at St. Peter & St. Pauls Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Newlands Cross, Dublin.

Florence Pearson - Errill

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 10 of Florence (Florrie) Pearson (née Holmes) of Oldtown, Errill.



In her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Sadly mourned by her son Ken and her grandson Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions, a private cremation took place.

A memorial service has been arranged in St. Columba's Church, Rathsaran, on Wednesday, March 30th, at 2.30pm, followed by interment of Florrie's ashes in the adjoining churchyard.