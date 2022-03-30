Laois fur farm set to shut down as new law is passed

A Laois fur farming business is set to shut down following the passing of new laws by TDs and Senators.

Fur farming is set to be banned in Ireland following the passing of The Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021, in the Seanad.

The move will bring to an end the operation of the Vasa Ltd Fur Farm has operated for several years in Vicarstown, Co. Laois. The other farms are in Donegal and Kerry.

Laois Offaly Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett welcomed the passage of the Bill.

“I am pleased to see this progressive and historic development come to pass. This Bill has the support of Veterinary Ireland, Animal Welfare Groups and the vast majority of the public and it is something the Green Party has long advocated for.

“The Bill received an immense amount of cross party support as it passed through all stages in the Seanad. I would particularly like to thank my Green Party colleagues for their support, especially Senators Pauline O’Reilly and Roisin Garvey” the Minister said.

She said the the ban is a vital step in the protection of animal welfare and puts Ireland in line with similar legislation being implemented across Europe.

Her statement added that the Laois farm and the other two farms continue to breed and rear mink for pelting for the fur industry. She said these will be closed under the new plan. The Bill includes a compensation scheme for mink farmers and their workers.

Her statement concluded that the Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021, will be signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins in the coming weeks.

The Government first announced in 2019 that it would ban fur farming.

A 2012 Department of Agriculture report said the industry claims to be responsible for approximately 62 full-time jobs and staff salaries of some €1.3m per annum.

It said CSO statistics put the value of exports in 2010 at €4.992m. It said mink pelts are exported via international auction houses in Helsinki and Copenhagen.

The fur farms hit the headlines in November 2020 when a strain of the Covid-19 virus in minks transferred to humans. No such strains were found in Ireland after testing.