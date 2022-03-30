Search

31 Mar 2022

ESB criticised for delay in undergrounding cables in Laois town

ESB criticised for delay in undergrounding cables in Laois town

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

The ESB was strongly criticised after a “mind boggling” delay in Portarlington works. 

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Fein, asked the council when the works to underground the overhead cables and install the new lights along Main Street in Portarlington would commence.

In response, Council Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said “they are planning to have the works completed and ready for taking down the overhead lines on a weekend at the end of June. Killaree Lighting will then install and power up the new streetlights on the following Monday/Tuesday.”

Cllr Mullins noted that “immense efforts” were made by the council last year in order to prepare for the undergrounding of cables. He said the ESB had been paid upfront and were initially supposed to start at the beginning of the year. “We are talking about seven months since the enabling works,” he said. 

“It is beyond belief to me, seven months to have this finished. It is just not good enough. I just want to express dissatisfaction,” said Cllr Mullins. He said this problem wasn’t new as it took “nearly two years to get the lights on the Barrow Bridge connected.” 

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fail, agreed with his colleague, “I want to support Aidan in this. It is mind boggling to say the least.” 

Questioning why the ESB had been paid upfront for the job, Cllr Moran suggested that a representative from the ESB be invited to the next meeting. 

According to Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, “they have the monopoly, they can dictate the show, we have nowhere to go.” 

Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fail, agreed with his colleagues that action was needed. “What I would suggest is even if the policy was, we pay them 75% up front,” he said.

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said he would seek confirmation that the dates will not be extended.  He was speaking at a recent Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media