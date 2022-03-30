Man allegedly slashed in the face during terrifying Midland robbery

Man allegedly slashed in the face during terrifying Offaly robbery
Gardaí are investigating after a man was violently robbed on a laneway in Tullamore earlier this week.
The shocking incident took place on a lane in the Meadow Close area, near Pearse Park, Tullamore at around 9.40pm on Monday night, March 28, gardaí confirmed.
The Offaly Express understands the man was approached and slashed in the face with an instrument during the ordeal. It's alleged his mobile phone was stolen. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Gardaí said: "A male was walking when he was approached by another male and struck in the face. One item was reported stolen."
They also confirmed that "no arrests have been made at this stage" but that it is an "ongoing investigation."
