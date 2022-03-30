Lotto winner has just days to claim €33,000 prize

A Lotto player has just nine days to come forward to claim a €33,181 prize.

The Match 5 prize was won in the Saturday, January 8 draw. The fast-approaching deadline for claiming the prize is close of business on Friday, April 8 2022.

The winning ticket, which is now worth €33,181, was purchased on the day of the draw at Lidl Naas in Newhall Retail Park in Naas, Co. Kildare.

The winning Lotto numbers for the Saturday, January 8 draw were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

A National Lottery spokesperson has urged Lotto players who may have purchased their ticket for the January 8 draw at Lidl Naas to check their old tickets as soon as possible.

“We are advising the winner to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize,” the spokesperson said.