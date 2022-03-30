Laois man bound to the peace

A man who became abusive when gardai were called to his home was ordered to be on good behaviour for the next two years.

Michael Touhy 43, 54 Rushall, Mountrath was in court on a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour arising from an incident at his house on January 13 last.

Sgt Sean Keane said gardai were called to the property and when the defendant was requested to leave he “became abusive and aggressive”.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was a father of seven who “never intended to behave in a disorderly fashion.” However, on the night in question he had an argument with his son over the number of dogs being housed at the property.

“He was cross with everybody” she explained. When asked to leave the property, “he didn’t take that information very well,” she added.

She said “he is apologetic for his behaviour on the night” and his wife is expecting another child. She said the defendant has taken the pledge as well. Having spoken to his wife, Ms Fitzpatrick said she said “he’s great” to her.

Judge John King put the defendant on a conditional discharge bond and ordered that he be of good behaviour for two years.