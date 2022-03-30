Laois council budget in healthy state after 'successful year financially'

Laois is in good financial shape according to Laois County Council, which has reported its highest annual spend ever.

The council has spent €86.3 million in 2021, more than budgeted, but it also received more than expected, at €86.688 million after multiple grant applications to Government were successful.

Their capital budget ended on a €9 million surplus despite the hit of the Covid-19 pandemic, while their income and expenditure account had a surplus of €74,660.

Director of Services for finance Gerry Murphy presented the annual financial statement at the March council meeting.

"It has been a successful year financially. We spent in excess of €86 million and ended with a surplus. We are certainly a big spender in the county.

"Why we spent significantly more than we had budgeted for is down to additional grants and new grants we received such as Active Travel and Town & Village Renewal." he said.

It had expected to spend €368,000 on road safety improvements but spent over three times as much, €1.478m thanks to getting €1.1m in grants from the NTA and TII for Active Travel schemes making it safer to walk and cycle in Laois.

The council had expected to spend €3.7m on social housing maintenance but spent over €5m. It had budgeted €8.9m for local roads maintenance but spent €11.2m.

"Housing had given us cause for concern. We spent substantially on additional housing maintenance and and additional €1 million on relets so that properties didn't stay vacant," the finance director said.

"There was an additional €2.2 million spent on roads maintenance and most of that comes from additional grants. The grants came after we set our budget," he explained.

The rates budget was expected to be €3m but ran to €5.5m, with Government covering the cost of waivers to businesses hit by Covid.

"Covid-19 continued to impact in 2021. The business sector received waivers with a value of €3.87m. Rates, rents and loan arrears decreased by €1,179,867, €193,564 and €81,623 respectively. It increased by 14% in rates, 3% in rents and 3% in loans.

"We will continue to engage with our commercial and non-commercial customers to ensure that all outstanding amounts owing to Laois County Council are collected," he said.