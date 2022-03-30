Woman who 'foolishly' drove after drinking disqualified from driving

A woman who ‘foolishly’ collected her friends after drinking alcohol has been fined and disqualified from driving.

Andreia Dos Santos Araujo 40, 38 Slieve Bloom Heights, Rathdowney admitted to drink driving at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Sgt Sean Keane told the court gardai saw a car “continuously swerving” on the road before being stopped at Bawnogue, Rathdowney. He said there were two drunk female passengers and the female driver had “slurred” speech. She was breathalysed and found to be over the limit at 53 mgs per 100mls of breath. The woman has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was not proud of what had occurred. She had been at home that night when she got a call from two friends who said they were stuck in Portlaoise. “She foolishly undertook that journey,” Ms Fitzpatrick explained.

She said the woman is a Brazilian national who manages a beauty salon and has lived in Ireland for many years. Ms Fitzpatrick asked that the disqualification be postponed in order for her to put her affairs in order.

Judge John King convicted the woman and fined her €200 and disqualified her from driving for two years. He postponed the introduction of the disqualification until September 23.