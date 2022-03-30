Man late for flight clocked at 182kph

A Moldovan national who was caught driving at 182km per hour claimed his passenger was late for a flight at Dublin Airport.
Gheorghe Negura 26, Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co Tipperary admitted driving at that speed on the M7 motorway at Meelick, Portlaoise on October 18, 2020.
In evidence Gardai said “visibility was good, road conditions were good and traffic conditions were very light” on the day
Judge John King agreed to reduce the initial dangerous driving charge with one of careless driving.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client works as a window fitter from Moldova. He was travelling from his home in Tipperary to the airport and his passenger was late for a flight, he explained. He said he was pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Judge John King noted the driver had a previous conviction for no insurance. He disqualified the defendant from driving for a year and fined him €200.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.