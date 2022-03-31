Landmark Laois getting share of nearly €125,000 for conservation

Historic houses, a church and an old forge in Laois are set to benefit from the latest round of to conserve buildings which have a rich heritage and importance.

The 2022 round of the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) grant scheme will see €124,590 coming to Laois.

The Abbeyleix Old Church is the biggest recipient getting €50,000. Work will be carried out on a french drain to east and north sides of church. Money will also be spent on the external render, internal plastering as well as the repair of marble cladding in sanctuary.

Cuffsborough House in Ballacolla is getting €44,590 to refurbish all windows in the house, repairs to sashes, styles and joints. Glass will be replaced with reputtying and repainting also required.

The Midland House, 27 Main Street, Portlaoise is getting €20,000 for repairs to windows and repairs and painting to façade.

Under the so-called Vernacular Award section, the Old Forge in Jamestown, Ballybrittas is getting €10,000 for the reinstatement of roof, windows and doors.

Meanwhile, Cloneyhurke House in Cloneyhurke, Portarlington is getting €38,000 under the Co Offaly allocation. The money will go to render repair works, repair to existing entrance steps and arched entrance, reinstatement of sliding sash windows and the repair of external and internal doors.

Laois Offaly Minister of State Pippa Hackett said she is delighted that Laois historic structures are to receive funding for their conservation, announced.

”My colleague, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, has announced heritage projects under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) to the value of €124,590. I particularly want to commend the work of Laois County Council heritage team who put a lot of work into such applications.

“These projects not only help to conserve our built heritage but they add value to our quality of life, our tourism offering and keep traditional skills alive,” said the Green Party Minister of State.

Laois Offaly Minister of State Seán Fleming also welcomed the money.

"I would like to compliment the owners and custodians of these properties and Laois County Council in putting forward these applications to secure funding to ensure the preservation of these historic buildings in County Laois. They are key parts of our built heritage and it is important that society preserve these for future generations.

"The trades and skills involved in carrying out work on such historic buildings are very specialised. It is important that we keep these skills alive and this Government funding will help ensure there is work for these skilled tradespersons.

"There is a double advantage to this grant scheme in that we are protecting our historic buildings and also maintaining the skills level in this sector," he said.

The primary focus of the Historic Structures Fund is the conservation and enhancement of historic structures and buildings for the broader benefit of communities and the public. A total of €4 million was available in 2022.