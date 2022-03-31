Laois Gardai get lifesaving training and kit

Mountmellick Garda Station now has a defibrillator to offer lifesaving treatment in cases of cardiac arrest.
Garda received training in the use of a defibrillator on Wednesday. The defibrillator will be stored at Mountmellick Garda Station.
Earlier this year plans were announced to begin rolling out the lifesaving devices to Garda vehicles nationwide following a successful pilot scheme in Donegal.
