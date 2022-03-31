Search

31 Mar 2022

Laois athletes post personal bests at Leinster Junior, Senior and Master Indoor Championships

Laois athletes post personal bests at Leinster Junior, Senior and Master Indoor Championships

Brian Lowry

31 Mar 2022 1:33 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The Leinster Junior, Senior and Master Indoor Championships took place on Saturday 26th March at the Indoor Arena in Athlone. Among a number of fine performers for St Abbans AC, Aoibhinn Mcdonald and John Territ stood out, with both setting new PB’s and claiming Leinster titles along the way. Aoibhinn set a new club record in the Junior Women’s Pole Vault, where her clearance of 2.65m saw her claim the gold medal.

It was a very successful day for our Junior Women, Katie Baldwin finished in 3rd place in The Junior Women’s High Jump with a clearance of 1.35m. Katie and Aoibhinn teamed up with Holly Byrne and Cristina Ortiz in the Junior Women’s 4X200m relay who finished in 3rd place.

On a very busy day, Katie also finished in 5th in the Junior Women’s Triple Jump and 6th in the 60m hurdles. In the M60 Shot Putt John Territ claimed top honours with a new PB of 10.62m. He followed this up in the Weight for Distance where he also claimed the gold medal with a throw of 6.43m.

On the track meanwhile, Colin Coyne finished in 2 nd place in the M40 800m in 2:17. Stephen Hunter claimed a silver medal in the M40 3000m in a time of 9:46.

Student Games

The 47th edition of the Student Games will take place on Friday 15 th April at 6pm at the track in Crettyard. Some changes have been made with how teams are grouped together in an effort to make the overall competition more competitive. Emails have been sent to all local schools with full details.

25th Annual Open Sports

The Annual Open Sports will return on Bank Holiday Monday, 2 nd May commencing at 12 noon. Full details are available on St Abban’s AC Facebook Page.

Fit for Life League

The St Abban’s AC Fit for Life League will return on Wednesday 11 th May, starting as is tradition in Luggacurran. The 4k events open to runners and walkers of all abilities, will take place every second Wednesday throughout the summer. We look forward to welcoming you all back in person to the league. Full details will be available in the coming days.

