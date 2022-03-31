Woman stole tequila and baileys

A woman who stole a bottle of tequila and a bottle of baileys was fined at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court this week.
Chloe McCreanor 25, 33 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington was arrested shortly after taking the alcohol from Centra on Main Street, Portarlington on February 11 last.
Sgt Sean Keane said the woman was arrested nearby and the goods were recovered. He valued the bottle of tequila at €32 and the baileys at €23.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client was a single mother with three young children. On the day in question, “she was going to go out and have a drink with friends,” he told the court. He said the defendant has no previous convictions and no addiction issues. She is asking the court to be “as lenient” as possible, he added.
Judge John King fined the woman €100 for the tequila and took the second theft charge into consideration.
