Gardaí confirm body found in Laois town

Laois Gardaí have confirmed that a body of a man has been found at his home in Mountrath.
It's understood that the remains were discovered in a the man's apartment on Thursday, March 31. Gardaí are working on the basis that the man died a number of days previously.
While post mortem is to be carried out on the body, gardaí do not believe, at this point, that foul play was involved in the death of the deceased who who was aged in his 60s.
Gardaí are still attempting to contact the man's family some of whom live abroad.
