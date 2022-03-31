Little Laois girl fighting leukaemia hopes to return to school

A young Laois teenager is keeping positive as she continues to receive treatment for leukaemia.

Olivia Loj, 13, from Mountmellick has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Her community and local family resource centre are supporting Olivia in her battle, with a fund now at €6,000.

The staff at Mountmellick Youth and Family Resource Centre where she attends are holding a range of fundraisers to support her, and giving regular updates on Olivia, who is hoping to return to school soon.

"Hi all, we have reached the 6k, thank you so much to each and every person that has donated and sold raffle tickets for us so far.

"Olivia is still receiving her treatment, is doing well and hopes to return to school soon as she is really missing her peers. Olivia is keeping positive and is very motivated throughout this process she is a brave girl who we are very proud of she just keeps fighting," the MYFRC staff said.

Olivia goes for treatment in Crumlin once a month right now due to being on maintenance and every 2-3 months for lumbar puncture.

"Unfortunately on the 25th February Olivia got a really bad infection and required surgery. Olivia you are such a brave warrior and we will continue to support you through this journey!! Keep being the amazing, kind, caring young person you are," they said.

"We would like to take this time to thank everyone who donated on the go fund me link, or contributed towards our mini fundraiser events."

A big raffle will take place on April 12 with prizes given by local businesses. Raffle tickets are €2 per ticket or €10 for 15 tickets, for sale in local shops and by donating to the Gofundme and quoting 'raffle'.

Donate or buy a ticket here.