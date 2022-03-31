Laois school opens outdoor gym after students fundraise

Students at a Laois secondary school took on a huge bicycle spin challenge recently to raise money for an outdoor gym.

Their energetic efforts have paid with the official opening of their new gym this week at Portlaoise College.

The students with the help of parents raised almost €7,000 towards the cost of the wheelchair accessible 15 piece gym, the first of its kind in a Laois secondary school.

Noel Daly principal of Portlaoise College spoke at the launch.

“The health benefits of exercise are undisputed and this gives the pupils of Portlaoise College the opportunity to learn about physical education in new surroundings whilst allowing them to increase their fitness levels. This fantastic new facility would not have been possible without the support of our parent’s council and students,” he said.

Present at the launch were the student council who helped promote the fundraiser within the student body, classes 2G and 3A who raised €2000 between them and won a prize for their efforts, and Parents Councils PRO Sinead Moran.

Also in attendance was Laois and Offaly ETB CEO Joe Cunningham. He thanked the students present for their fundraising contributions.

“No doubt the students of Portlaoise College will gain maximum benefit from this facility,” he said.

The gym will offer pupils of all physical abilities the opportunity to further learn and practice PE outdoors, before, during and after school.