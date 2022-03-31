Search

31 Mar 2022

Took cash from Roll and Bowl

Took cash from Roll and Bowl

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

31 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

A man who took a cash bag containing €570 from Roll and Bowl in Portlaoise claimed to have found a bag of money on the floor.  

Dean Moran 25, 28 Rossan Court, Waterville Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin admitted taking the money from Roll and Bowl on October 17 last year. 

Sgt Sean Keane told Portlaoise District Court that the defendant was identified on CCTV as the suspect. “Admissions were made during the interview,” he said. Sgt Keane said the defendant has no previous convictions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client was a single father with a two year old daughter. He had attended Roll and Bowl with his girlfriend and child. While there, he said, “some money was on the floor and some compulsion came over him.” 

Mr Fitzgerald said his client had brought €590 to court with him as recompense and the incident was “completely out of character” for him. He said his client was “a hardworking man who supports his family” in his work in a skip and bin company. 

Judge John King asked if he was willing to make a contribution to the court poor box. When the response was yes, he asked, “is there a charity that is close to his heart?” The Judge said, “we will make it Crumlin Children’s Hospital”. 

Judge King said he would apply the probation act if the defendant donates €300 to the charity. If he fails to make the donation, he will be convicted and fined €200. He approved legal aid and put the case was put back to April 28 to be finalised. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media