Took cash from Roll and Bowl

A man who took a cash bag containing €570 from Roll and Bowl in Portlaoise claimed to have found a bag of money on the floor.

Dean Moran 25, 28 Rossan Court, Waterville Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin admitted taking the money from Roll and Bowl on October 17 last year.

Sgt Sean Keane told Portlaoise District Court that the defendant was identified on CCTV as the suspect. “Admissions were made during the interview,” he said. Sgt Keane said the defendant has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client was a single father with a two year old daughter. He had attended Roll and Bowl with his girlfriend and child. While there, he said, “some money was on the floor and some compulsion came over him.”

Mr Fitzgerald said his client had brought €590 to court with him as recompense and the incident was “completely out of character” for him. He said his client was “a hardworking man who supports his family” in his work in a skip and bin company.

Judge John King asked if he was willing to make a contribution to the court poor box. When the response was yes, he asked, “is there a charity that is close to his heart?” The Judge said, “we will make it Crumlin Children’s Hospital”.

Judge King said he would apply the probation act if the defendant donates €300 to the charity. If he fails to make the donation, he will be convicted and fined €200. He approved legal aid and put the case was put back to April 28 to be finalised.