Search

31 Mar 2022

Probation act for assault on woman

Probation act for assault on woman

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

31 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

A mother of five who admitted assaulting another woman on the street in Mountrath at Portlaoise District Court.   

Mary Touhy 43, Dysart Beg, Mountrath pleaded guilty to charges of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour arising from an incident at Main Street, Mountrath on December 7 last. 

Sgt Sean Keane said the injured party didn’t want to make a victim impact statement in relation to the matter. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the charges arose from a verbal disagreement which led to her client “pushing the injured party on the shoulder on the date in question.” She said  “there was an issue between herself and the injured party.” 

 “She is sorry to the injured party. She is sorry that she put herself in this situation,” said Ms Fitzpatrick. She explained that her client has five children and “her husband was wheelchair bound for 20 years prior to his death in 2021.” 

Ms Fitzpatrick said the injured party and the defendant “would just pass each other” now and there is no interaction. She said her client was living on €228 a week and “it is a struggle every week.” 

When Judge John King asked Sgt Keane if he would expect to see her again, he said, no. At this, Judge King agreed to apply the probation act. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media