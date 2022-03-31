Probation act for assault on woman

A mother of five who admitted assaulting another woman on the street in Mountrath at Portlaoise District Court.

Mary Touhy 43, Dysart Beg, Mountrath pleaded guilty to charges of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour arising from an incident at Main Street, Mountrath on December 7 last.

Sgt Sean Keane said the injured party didn’t want to make a victim impact statement in relation to the matter.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the charges arose from a verbal disagreement which led to her client “pushing the injured party on the shoulder on the date in question.” She said “there was an issue between herself and the injured party.”

“She is sorry to the injured party. She is sorry that she put herself in this situation,” said Ms Fitzpatrick. She explained that her client has five children and “her husband was wheelchair bound for 20 years prior to his death in 2021.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said the injured party and the defendant “would just pass each other” now and there is no interaction. She said her client was living on €228 a week and “it is a struggle every week.”

When Judge John King asked Sgt Keane if he would expect to see her again, he said, no. At this, Judge King agreed to apply the probation act.