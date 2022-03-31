Drainage works complete Laois meeting hears

Drainage works have been completed outside a property at Tinnasragh and at Dunbrin, a municipal district meeting was told.
Cllr Ashling Moran had asked “that this Council carry out drainage works outside house in Tinnasragh as previously pointed out.”
Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council has investigated this location. We have now completed drainage works at this location to prevent flooding of the property. The works consist of new manholes / gulleys and a piped outfall to the adjacent stream.”
Separately, Cllr Moran tabled a second motion about drainage works at Dunbrin, Barrow House.
Mr McVeigh replied “Laois County Council has inspected this location. Drainage works consisting of gulleys piped to a new soakaway have now been installed at this location.”
Cllr Moran thanked Mr McVeigh, who was speaking at a meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
