Man who refused to give gardai his details convicted

A man who refused to provide gardai with details after he was approached while arguing with a woman has been fined €300.
William Doyle 51, 14 Canal Road, Ballyward, Castlewellan, Co Down was charged with being intoxicated and threatening and abusive behaviour following the incident on Main Street in Portlaoise on January 30 last.
Sgt Sean Keane said “garda observed an upset female with a male shouting at her.” When approached he said, the man refused to give details and “raised his fists” towards one of the gardai.
The defendant said he had flown in from the UK to deal with the matter. “I am guilty of the argument,” he said. After he admitted the charges, Judge John King said he would convict and fine the man €300.
