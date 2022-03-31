Laois Chamber issues Job Fair invite to Ukrainians

Laois Chamber is inviting Ukrainian refugees in Laois and surrounding counties to visit Laois Jobs Fair in Portlaoise in April.

The event in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise will be attended by 40 local companies on Tuesday, April 12 from 12 to 8pm.

The jobs fair is sponsored by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board and Local Enterprise Office Laois and a Ukrainian hub will be located at the Laois Chamber stand.

A Ukrainian translator will be on hand to help anyone who requires assistance in accessing training or employment opportunities.

Laois Chamber President, Alison Brown said: “Laois Chamber felt they could offer practical help and support to the Ukrainian refugees who would like to find work during their stay in Ireland.”

“We want to make the job search journey easier for this group of people who have had such a difficult time over the last few weeks. In a market where there is a shortage of employees available, the prospect of sourcing employment is very high. There will be hundreds of jobs available for skilled and non-skilled workers.”

CEO of Laois Chamber, Caroline Hofman said: “Our members and the wider business community in Laois have been doing stellar work helping those affected by the war in Ukraine in any way that they can, and over 300 people in Laois have also offered their properties and homes for Ukrainian families who require suitable accommodation.”

“A number of families have moved from Ukraine to Laois and surrounding counties to seek refuge over the past number of weeks, and we would like to welcome them to Ireland and invite them to the Laois Jobs Fair.”

We would also like to thank Laois Partnership for their support and for providing us with a Ukrainian translator on the day.”

Laois Chamber are encouraging community groups and local communities to spread the word to Ukrainian families. Visit www.laoisjobsfair.ie to register in advance, or register on the day.