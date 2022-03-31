Funding sought for Laois bridge works

Funding is being sought to carry out flood prevention works at Coolanowle Bridge in Arles.

Cllr Padraig Fleming had tabled a motion seeking to resolve severe flooding issues at Coolanowle Bridge. He explained that the area is prone to flooding.

“When this happens the road is flooded and it leads to flooding in the houses and peoples water wells.”

According to the long serving council member, the issue has been going on for as long as he has been a councillor.

Council Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said the council has investigated the flooding and prepared a submission for funding for the Department.

“We are seeking Department funding to appoint a Consultant to prepare tender documents for the construction of a new culvert structure to replace the existing Coolanowle Bridge, consent application to the OPW and the new culvert construction works,” he explained.

Mr McVeigh was speaking at a recent meeting of Graiguecullen Portalington Munipal District.

Welcoming the suggestion of a new culvert that would take the flow of water, Cllr Fleming expressed his desire to see an end to the flooding.

“That would be a massive improvement and I think it would protect the houses on the road at this stage, so that’s very good news,” he said.

In response to a question on the possible timeframe, Mr McVeigh said he expected a reply from the Department in the next month.

“All going well we can get a consultant appointed straight away and get the application into the OPW for consent,” he explained.