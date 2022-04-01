Laois 'death trap' shore to be inspected

A shore on the road in Laois was described as a “death trap” by a councillor
Cllr Ben Brennan told a meeting that the “hole in the side of the road” at Moore’s Cross, Tolerton on the R431 was a “death trap''.
He asked in a motion that Laois County Council repair the box shore at Moore’s Cross.
“There is people losing hubcaps and eventually there is going to be someone pulled into the picnic area there,” he remarked.
Council Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council has inspected this location. We will carry out a CCTV survey of this box shore to determine the scope of works needed. We would propose to carry out the repair works in the coming month.”
The issue was raised at a recent meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
