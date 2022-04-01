Death Notices for Laois - Friday, April 1, 2022

John Hinch - Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, March 31 of John (Jack) Hinch of Meelick, Rosenallis.



Peacefully at Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved son of the late John and Mary Deeply regretted by his sisters Betty Callaghan, (Reary, Clonaslee), Margaret Bailey (U.K.), his brothers Fint (Mountmellick), Pat (Tullamore), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives,former work colleagues and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick on Friday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal from the home of his brother Fint and Mary on Saturday morning at 9.45am to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Social distancing and face masks desirable.

Sadie Kinsella - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 30 of Sadie Kinsella (née Byrne) of Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington, and formerly of Bluebell, Dublin 12.

Unexpectedly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard, family Tracey, Lynda, Gerard and Alan, brothers, sisters, her adoring 8 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Mairéad De Feu - Aghaboe

The death took place on Wednesday, March 30 of Máiréad De Feu of Aghaboe, Clough, and Rathgar, Dublin.

Peacefully, after a long illness. Predeceased by her beloved parents William and Josephine de Feu and her sister Elizabeth. Very deeply regretted by her partner Patrick, her brothers Liam and Fearghal, her nieces and nephews and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath on Friday, 1st April, from 4.30pm, with removal at 7pm to St Canice’s Church, Clough, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning, 2nd April, at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Aghaboe Cemetery.

It would be appreciated if face masks were worn, while observing social distancing with no handshaking by request.