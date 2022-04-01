Trio of Laois towns team up for titanic tidy up mark two

Abbeyleix, Durrow and Cullohill are set to embark on another big clean up over the first weekend in April.

Clubs and organisations in the tree neighbouring communities have united to carry out a big tidy up of a road which links the towns and villages.

It's the second year the big clean up has been carried out.

"Following the success of last years event, our 16km community litter pick, takes place this Saturday morning 2nd April," say the organisers.

The initiative involves Durrow Tidy Towns in partnership with Abbeyleix Tidy Towns, Cullohill Tidy Towns, The Harps GAA , St. Lazarians Camogie Abbeyleix and Abbeyleix GAA.

The organisers are hoping for a big turnout.

"Everyone is welcome to attend as many hands make light work," they said.

Volunteers are urged to wear suitable dress for the weather / circumstances including high visibility vest. Under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult.

Reminder that Clean Up Laois application forms deadline is Friday 8th April. Registration forms are available on the Council's website, or by emailing or phoning the Environment Section at cleanupweek@laoiscoco.ie or 057 86 74322.