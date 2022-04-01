First phase of the Triogue Way official opens in Laois

The first phase of the Triogue Way was officially opened in Portlaoise this week.

Providing a direct walking and cycling link from the Portlaoise Southern Circular Road to the People’s Park, the €650,000 route is designed with Laois County Council’s aims to enable and to support more sustainable travel patterns.

In keeping with Portlaoise’s designation as a Low Carbon Town, the development is specifically targeted to support and promote a safe cycling and walking culture in Portlaoise, whilst also bringing additional amenity value to the town.

Opening the route, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Conor Bergin highlighted that together with existing routes, this development provides 1.5km of largely off-road, walking and cycling link from the Portlaoise Southern Circular to Greenmill Lane.

Cllr Bergin said “the Portlaoise 2040 – A Vision for Portlaoise policy document, approved by elected members in 2018, provides a basis for town development against which Portlaoise can effectively fulfil its role as the Principal Town for County Laois.”

Chief Executive of Laois County Council, John Mulholland said “in order to achieve more sustainable travel patterns and reduce car dependency we need to collectively enhance the permeability of our Towns.

Laois County Council is striving to support a reduction in car dependency, particularly for local trips in and around Portlaoise Town. I encourage increased and regular use of this new infrastructure and I am confident that it provides for more sustainable modes of transport to and from the town centre, to Schools and to and from the various residential centres in and around Portlaoise.”

At the official opening council Director of Services, Simon Walton expressed his “appreciation for the expert input from local contractors, Killeen Construction, in delivering the project. I also note that this project results from very effective, collaborative engagement with elected members and with the Portlaoise Town Team. In particular, the new Town Team Active Travel Sub-Group, chaired by Ann Fingleton, will seek to ensure regular and intensified use of this new amenity.”