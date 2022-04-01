Search

01 Apr 2022

Man refused to leave area for gardai

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

01 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

A full time carer who felt aggrieved and became offensive after he was ejected from a Portlaoise premises has avoided conviction after paying €200 to charity. 

John O’Mahoney 26, 13 Woodview, Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline, Cork admitted being intoxicated and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at Main Street in Portlaoise on March 4. 

Sgt Sean Keane told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that Gardai had responded to a report of a group of males fighting in the area. The defendant was there and “became offensive and refused to leave” and was arrested, he explained.  

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client had been on a training course in Portlaoise and had gone out for drinks with friends. He “felt aggrieved when they were ejected from a premises”, he added. He said the defendant is training to be a scaffolder and had written a letter of apology to the gardai. 

When quizzed by Judge King, the defendant said he was a full time carer for his father, who was in court on the day. 

Judge King granted legal aid and applied the probation act after the defendant handed over €200 for Pieta House.

