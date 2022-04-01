Search

Probation report order on man caught with cocaine

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

01 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A probation report was ordered in the case of a man who was caught with €50 worth of cocaine in Portlaoise. 

Finlay McCaffrey 23, Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise was found in possession of the drugs at Knockmay Road on July 9, 2020. 

The court heard he was stopped and searched at Knockmay Road and the drugs were found in his possession.  He has no previous convictions. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said there is a plea of guilty to the charge. She said her client is dealing with mental health issues and is in receipt of disability. He was introduced to cocaine in his mid teens and while on prescribed medication “he would be a non offending person,” she said. 

Judge John King said “I am going to order a probation report and I will remand him on bail.” He remanded the accused on bail of his own bond of €300 and granted legal aid. The case is due before the court again on May 19. 

 

