02 Apr 2022

Laois retired prison officer climbing Croagh Patrick for Charlie

Tom Gorry meeting Charlie Bird in Westport ahead of their climb of Croagh Patrick.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A retired prison officer from Laois is climbing Croagh Patrick in Mayo today, as part of the Climb with Charlie national challenge.

Tom Gorry from Mountmellick is doing his climb this Friday, April 1.

He is doing it a day ahead of Climb with Charlie to avoid expected crowds.

Journalist Charlie Bird is encouraging people from all over Ireland to climb a nearby mountain or even stairs, and raise money and awarness for Motor Neuron Disease, which he is now battling. 

Tom is also supporting suicide prevention charity Pieta House. 

"Today is the the 1st of April and it's the day I will be Climbing Croagh Patrick for Motor Neurone and Pieta House in conjunction with the Charlie Bird Climbing that takes place tomorrow, This is my final chance to get donation so please keep them coming," he said.

An employee of Nua Healthcare, Tom is also an active member of Mountmellick Men's Shed, who have wished him well in his tough climb.

"Mountmellick Mens Shed wish member and secretary Tom Gorry all the best this Friday on his climb of Croagh Patrick as part of the Climb with Charlie taking place this weekend," they said. 

To donate towards Tom's efforts, see his Facebook fundraiser here. 

